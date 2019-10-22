Paul M. Czegledy, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul M. Czegledy, 84, of Niles and formerly of Warren and Youngstown, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at home.

He was born February 16, 1935 in Youngstown, the son of Paul and Margaret (Oswald) Czegledy.

A 1955 graduate of Liberty High School, Paul served his country proudly in the U.S. Navy.

He worked at Youngstown Sheet & Tube, retiring in 1984 after 29 years of employment.

He was of the Catholic faith and enjoyed golf, watching golf on television and spending time with his family.

Precious memories of Paul live on with his loving wife, Carolyn (Bailey) Czegledy, whom he married March 4, 1981; 11 children, Rachelle Caldwell (Fred) of Niles, Sandy Cutright of Niles, Shawn Czegledy of Warren, William Czegledy of Warren, Mary Lee Czegledy of Ohio, Florence Jean Bastia of Austintown, Ikea Czegledy of Warren, Dashanne Austin of Ohio, Iesha Austin of Youngstown, Shanice Austin of Warren and Jason Lezaro of California and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Preceding him in death are his parents; a son, Frederick Cutright; a daughter, Toni Rich and a sister, Jean Kelly.

Per his request, services are private.

Cremation is taking place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, 330-394-6200.