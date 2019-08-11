Paul M. Avdey, Struthers, Ohio – Obituary

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in St. Rose Church, for Paul M. Avdey, 84, who died at Vista Center at the Ridge on Saturday afternoon, August 10, 2019.

Paul was born in Struthers on January 6, 1935, to his parents Paul and Mary Martinko Avdey.

He was a 1952 graduate of Struthers High School and was appointed to West Point by Representative Michael J. Kirwan.

He attended Youngstown College and served in the U.S. Army from March 22, 1955 to March 21, 1963.

He was the Director of Purchasing for Esco Aluminum. Before that, he was a buyer for Stambaugh Thompson. He was president of the Purchasing Management Association, member of the 4th degree Knights of Columbus and was a member of the Saxon Club.

Paul enjoyed golfing.

At St. Rose he was a Eucharistic Minister, Altar Server, member of Parish Council and taught CCD at the school.

He married the former Arlene Guido at St. Rose Church on July 9, 1960 and honeymooned at Cape Cod.

Paul leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Arlene; his sons, Paul M. Avdey, Jr. and Andrew Jerome Avdey, all of Liberty; his brother, Walter (Judy) Avdey and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Joseph and John Yurcho and sister, Olga Libert.

Paul was a devoted and loving husband and father who we could count on. Rest in peace, Paul you are one in a million.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 from 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. at Schiavone Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Andy and Mary L. Guido Scholarship Fund at Ursuline High School or to St. Rose School.