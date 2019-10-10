Paul James File, Vienna, Ohio

VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul James File, 82, entered into eternal rest at 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at the St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown.

He was born in Youngstown, Ohio, on September 20, 1937, the son of Adam N. and Maizie (Cochran) File and was the oldest of five children.

A lifetime resident of Vienna, he attended Vienna schools, which later became Mathews Local School District and where he was employed for a year shy of 30. He held several positions in the school district, none of which though, he enjoyed more than that of a bus driver. In 1956, he became the owner and operator of his own hometown business, File’s Auto Wrecking. Then later, in 1972, he opened File’s Auto Sales. Prior to owning his own businesses, he worked in construction. First for James Construction of Niles and then as a heavy equipment operator in the building of Ohio State Route 11.

Paul proudly served as an Ohio Army National Guardsman from 1960-1966 and was a member of the Cortland American Legion Post 540. He was also a member of the Vienna Kiwanis Club, of which he served as president and later lieutenant governor.

He loved the kids and enjoyed people and the interactions in the Vienna community he loved. He also enjoyed attending car shows, riding motorcycles and was a stock car driver in the 1960s.

Paul is survived his wife, Wilma (Callihan) File, whom he married on December 16, 1961; two sons, Jeffery P. (Brenda) File of Vienna and Gregory S. (Brenda) File of Vienna; four grandchildren, Jessica File, Brittany File, Christopher File and Chelsey File; great-granddaughter, Ava Massucci; brother, Bernard File of Howland and sister, Bertha Longstreth of Howland.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Charles File and sister, Alice Smith.

Calling hours will be from 12:00 Noon – 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 13, 2019, at the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home.

The funeral will follow at 3:00 p.m., at the funeral home. Reverend Curtis Miller will officiate.

Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery.

Visit holetonyuhasz.com to share condolences.