Paul J. “Sonny” Shuger Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul J. “Sonny” Shuger, 71, of the city’s west side, passed away peacefully Wednesday afternoon, June 5, 2019, at his home with his family by his side.

Paul was born April 15, 1948, in Youngstown, a son of the late Andrew and Catherine Shuger.

He was raised in McDonald and graduated from McDonald High School in 1966.

Mr. Shuger was a decorated Vietnam War veteran who proudly served in the United States Marine Corps. He was the recipient of several military commendations, including the Purple Heart.

Sonny worked for Bob & Chuck Eddy Chrysler-Jeep-Dodge in Austintown, most recently as fleet sales manager and retired in 2013 after many years of dedicated service.

He was a lifetime member of the John J. Buckley Catholic War Veterans Post No. 1292 on Steel Street in Youngstown and he was the past post commander and past State commander.

Sonny enjoyed going to casinos and he enjoyed both playing golf and watching golf on TV on the weekends.

He was a member of the Catholic War Veterans Tuesday Golf League at the Olde Dutch Mill and was an avid fan of the Cleveland pro sports teams and of The Ohio State Buckeyes. He also enjoyed relaxing outside on warm, sunny days and he truly loved the time he spent with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Mr. Shuger was of the Catholic faith.

Sonny leaves his wife of 43 years, Marge Shuger, whom he married March 6, 1976; his daughter, Tracy (Carl) Hopkins of Niles; his son, Andrew (Sherry) Shuger of Campbell; four grandchildren, Abigail, James, Madison and Autumn; a cousin, Barbara (Jim) Jones of Kinsman with whom he was very close; a sister-in-law, Sofia Pusztai; a brother-in-law, John Thomae and several nieces and nephews.

Private services will take place on Monday, June 10 at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 North Meridian Road, Youngstown and interment with military honors will follow at Girard Union Cemetery in Girard.

Please visit kinnickfuneralhome.com to send condolences online to Mr. Shuger’s family.