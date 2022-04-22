YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul J. Powers, 87, passed away Monday, April 11, 2022, surrounded by his loving family at his home on Sanibel Island.

Paul was born on February 5, 1935 to his parents, Mary and Joseph Power in Boston, Massachusetts.

Paul J. Powers obtained a Bachelor of Science at Merrimack College, Massachusetts. He also earned his MBA from George Washington University, Washington D.C. In later years, he received an Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters from Youngstown State University, Ohio.

Paul proudly served as a commissioned Officer in The United States Navy. He was on The Explosives Ordinance Disposal Unit, a Frogman and the Ship Diver for The USS Franklin D. Roosevelt.

After his naval service, Paul worked in business management for Chrysler in Detroit, Michigan, as well as overseas. His drive and determination ensured a successful career while at American Standard and Abex Denison. He served as Chief Executive Officer concurrently of Commercial Intertech, Youngstown, Ohio and Cuno Corporation, Meriden, Connecticut. Paul served on several Board of Directors for national corporations as well.

Paul was a great supporter and donor to educational institutions, hospitals and museums in the communities in which he resided.

Paul J. Powers is survived by his loving wife, Barbara A. Powers, whom he married on June 3, 1961. He is also survived by his daughter, Briana (Thomas) Bayer and sons, Gregory (Carla) Powers and Jeffrey (Veronica) Powers. Paul was “Pop” to seven greatly loved grandchildren. Paul is also survived by his sister, Rosemary Parker.

A private service will be held for the family.

The family welcomes donations to The American Cancer Society as an expression of sympathy instead of flowers.