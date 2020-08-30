Paul J. Powers, East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul J. Powers, 91, passed away August 29, 2020 at St. Elizabeth’s Health Center in Boardman.

Paul was born August 13, 1929 in South Beaver Township, the only child of Harry and Martha Beitler Powers.

He grew up on his grandfather’s farm with his uncle Albert, who was just one month older. He graduated high school in Darlington, Pennsylvania.

Paul was a proud U.S. Army Veteran serving during the Korean War. He was chosen to go to school to operate the first guided missile at Ft. Bliss, Texas.

After his service, he attended Geneva College in Beaver Falls. In 1959 he completed a course at Michigan State University where he learned to Blacksmith, which established his career. He worked as a Farrier at the Mountaineer Racetrack in Chester, West Virginia for 21 years before retiring in 1989.

He was a member of the Meridian Masonic Lodge #241 in Enon Valley, Pennsylvania. His true passion was polo, he was a member of the Darlington Polo Club and a charter member of the Beaver Valley Polo Club and enjoyed playing from 1953-1985. He was active in the sport until age 60 and later served as a referee and a coach to his sons, David and Mark and grandchildren, Justin and Juliette. He loved hunting, fishing, and playing cards. A trip to Canada to fish with his son David and friend, Dick Young, was a highlight of each summer.

Paul is survived by his wife of 69 years, Martha Jane Powers, whom he married March 9, 1951. He is also survived by four sons, David (Denise) Powers, Tom Powers, Tim Powers and Mark (Cynthia) Powers all of East Palestine. Paul was Pap PJ to 10 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an uncle, Albert Beitler and a granddaughter, Jenifer Powers Fruit.

Arrangements are being handled by the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends on Monday, August 31, 2020 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine.

A graveside service will be held 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Glenview Cemetery in East Palestine.

