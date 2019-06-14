Paul J. McKean Obituary

DARLINGTON, PA (MyValleyTributes) – Paul J. McKean, 80, passed away Friday morning, June 14, 2019, at his home.

Mr. McKean was born November 15, 1938, in New Brighton, Pennsylvania, a son of the late David “Purdy” and Gladys Howell McKean and had lived in the Darlington area all of his life.

Paul had worked for Babcock and Wilcox as a crane operator and retired from Darlington Township as a road supervisor.

He served in the U.S. Marines and was a member of the Church of Christ, New Brighton.

He enjoyed working on his farm and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife, the former Diane K. Marshall, whom he married August 8, 1963; his children, Craig (Bernie) McKean of Darlington, Pennsylvania, Ryan McKean of Enon Valley, Pennsylvania and Cheri (Keith) Wolfgong of Darlington, Pennsylvania; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; his sister, Janet Diehl of Delaware, Ohio and two brothers, Larry (Jo) McKean of Cherokee, Alaska and Clair (Jara) McKean of Jenks, Oklahoma.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Traci McKean.

Friends may call from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. and 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Monday, June 17, 2019, at the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at the Church of Christ, New Brighton, Pennsylvania with Mr. Richard Walton, Minister, officiating.

