Paul J. “Greek” Selnekovic, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Paul J. “Greek” Selnekovic, age 83, of Morgan Street, Greenville, went to be with our Lord on Saturday, April 18, 2020.

He was born in Greenville on Novemeber 22, 1936 to Joseph and Patrina (Slamka) Selnekovic.

Greek attended St. Michael High School and served in the U.S. Navy from March 10, 1956 until March 14, 1962.

He was employed for 35 years as a meat cutter at the former Sanitary Market in Greenville.

Greek was a member of St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, Greenville, where he served as an usher for over 50 years.

Paul was a lifetime member of Knights of Columbus Fitzmartin Council #1446, was a member of Reynolds VFW Post #7599, Greenville Italian Home Club and the Greenville Family Moose Center #276.

Greek was an avid slow pitch softball player in the area for many years and was well known for the numerous home runs he hit. He played for several teams that included, Pizza Tavern, Sportsman Tavern, Knights of Columbus and many more. Greek also enjoyed hunting, fishing, spending time in his garden and playing cards, especially Texas Hold-Em Poker.

On March 10, 1956 he married his beautiful wife, the former Raylene I. Stone, she survives. Also surviving are his five daughters, Sue Fair and her husband, Don, of West Middlesex, Dina Whalen and her husband, Richard, of Hermitage, Donna Kean and her husband, Kevin, of Hartstown, Judy McKay and her husband, Dan, of Greenville and Paula Selnekovic and her companion, John Godinich, of Greenville; two sisters, Mary Jennings and Josephine Selnekovic, both of Greenville; 13 grandchildren; three stepgrandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; seven stepgreat-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews and Mark Mietta, who he treated like a son.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Joseph Selnekovic and Andrew Selnekovic and a sister, Theresa Chokas.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions and safety concerns services have been postponed until a later date. When conditions improve the family is planning for public services to be held at St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, Greenville and are also planning to have a reception following the Mass at the Knights of Columbus in Greenville.

Inurnment will be in St. Michael Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Micahel Roman Catholic Church, 85 N. High Street, Greenville, PA 16125.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main Street, Greenville.