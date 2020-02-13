Paul H. Creed, Jr., Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul H. Creed, Jr., age 92, started his journey to greener pastures, filled with Jersey cows, on Monday, February 10, 2020.
Junior was born January 10, 1928 in Youngstown, to Paul H. Creed, Sr. and Bertha (Ressler) Creed.
Junior was the youngest milk can hauler to own his own route via contract with Isaly’s Dairy, Youngstown. He was hauling milk in cans from local farmers at the age of 14.
A graduate of Liberty High School, Junior served in the Ohio National Guard and worked as a dairy farmer, bus driver for Maplewood School District and in later years, drove a tri-axle dump truck for Vernon Sand & Gravel, where he became an accomplished “tailgater.”
In 1978, he married Cheryll Currey and three years later, their son, Paul H. Creed III was born.
Junior is also survived by his feline friends, Fluffy, Bucky and Precious.
He is preceded in death by a stillborn twin brother and a sister, Florence, who passed at the age of three.
There will be no calling hours or services for Paul, Jr., who was a longtime member of Liberty United Presbyterian Church.
“It’s time to milk the Lord’s Jerseys, Junior.”
