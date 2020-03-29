Paul Greggs, Sharpsville, PA

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania(MyValleyTributes) – Paul Greggs passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family on Sunday, March 29, 2020. He was 81.

He was born May 27, 1938 to Paul R. and Margaret (McMurray) Greggs. On August 5, 1960 he married his wife, Sandra Lee (Goff) Greggs. Sandra passed away on June 18, 2017.

Paul was a Sharpsville High School graduate. He was an excellent athlete; following high school he earned a basketball scholarship from Youngstown State University.

He retired from Packard Electric in 1997. He worked, until a month ago, delivering auto parts for Hovis for 22 years. He also served as Associate Pastor of IHS Gospel Ministries.

Paul was an amazing father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He spent his life serving God and helping others. Most important to him was spending time with his family and attending his grandchildren’s sporting events.

He is survived by his children, Jan Reefer and husband Jim, Monica O’Connor and husband Mick, Dave Greggs and wife Melissa and Dan Greggs and wife Katie; grandchildren, Courtney Winder and husband Josh, Nicole Reefer, Brady Reefer, Zach O’Connor, Elissa O’Connor, Dylan Greggs and Devyn Greggs; great grandsons, Bryce and Cole Winder; sister, Joyce Mortland and husband Paul; sister, Darlene Murphy and husband George; brother, Ron Greggs and wife Marge and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Sandra Lee Greggs and his infant son, David Mark Greggs.

Memorial contributions may be sent to the Sandra Lee Foundation at 217 S 3rd Street, Sharpsville, PA 16150.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Burial will take place in Transfer Cemetery next to his wife.

Arrangements entrusted to the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 124 W Main Street, Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.