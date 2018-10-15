Watch Live: 27 First News

Paul Frank Rovnak Obituary

Sharpsville, Pennsylvania - October 12, 2018

Posted: Oct 15, 2018 03:55 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 15, 2018 03:55 PM EDT

SHARPSVILLE, PA (MyValleyTributes) - Paul Frank Rovnak, (Mr. Paul) age 77, of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully into eternal life at his home on Friday, October 12, 2018.

He was born on July 26, 1941 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of the late John Paul Rovnak and Elizabeth Jean (Vodilko) Rovnak

Paul had lived in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania for 15 years formerly of Berlin Center and Youngstown, Ohio.

He was owner and operator of Mr. Paul's Bakery in Youngstown, Ohio for over 28 years and Hermitage Bakery for 11 years.

Paul was a member of The Cathedral of Saint Columba in Youngstown and St. Joseph & St. Mary's Catholic Church in Newton Falls.

Paul enjoyed playing racquetball, fishing with his friends, watching all sports and was an avid NY Yankees fan.

He is survived by his ex-wife, Rosalie Rovnak; three sons, Paul S. Rovnak of Poland, Donald Rovnak of Berlin Center and Edward; six sisters, Frances Costello of Austintown, Helen (Bill) Durflinger of Youngstown, Shirley DeSantis of Surfside, South Carolina, Patty Yonetti of Boardman, Rosemary Stickel of Niles and Kathy (Jim) Manche of Youngstown; one brother, Michael Rovnak of Youngstown and two grandchildren.

Paul is preceded in death by his parents; one son, Robert Rovnak; his three sisters, Betty Larson, Mary Mackovine and Susan Rovnak and his two brothers, John (Sonny) and Stephen Rovnak.

There will be a funeral Mass on Thursday, October 18, 2018 at The Cathedral of Saint Columba in Youngstown at 10:30 a.m. Monsignor Peter M. Polando will be officiating the service.

Paul will then be laid to rest in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Newton Falls.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330) 872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences to the family, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

