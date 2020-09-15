Paul Ernest Henretty, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Paul Ernest Henretty, 82, formerly of Oregon, Ohio, passed away early Tuesday morning, September 15, 2020 at Avalon Springs Nursing Center in Mercer, Pennsylvania.



He was born in Greenville, Pennsylvania on January 13, 1938 to the late Ernest and Dorothy (Andrews) Henretty.



Paul graduated from Farrell High School in 1957, then served in the Army until 1959.

He loved taking pictures and was a photographer for The Press in Ohio.



He was a VFW member and enjoyed playing bingo and gambling. Prior to his illness, he loved spending time with his friends, Ernie and Peggy.



Paul is survived by a sister, Judith A. Pence of Sharon; several nieces and nephews, including Vickie Roby and her husband, Dan, James Smith and his wife, Ginger, Joe Smith and his wife, Crystal and Wayne Fitzgerald and his wife, Amy.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Patricia Rae Henretty and infant Carol L. Henretty; four brothers, George P. Henretty, Robert D. McCann, William E. Henretty and Thomas E. Henretty and a niece, Susan Marie Redmond.



No services will be held and cremains will be buried at Shenango Valley Cemetery, Greenville.



Memorial contributions can be made to: Avalon Springs Nursing Center, 745 Greenville Road, Mercer, PA 16137.

Messages of sympathy, stories, and photos can be shared at: www.osborne-williams.com.



Arrangements are under the direction of: Osborne-Williams Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Avenue, Greenville, PA 16125.

