Paul E. Teglo, Sharpsville, PA

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Paul E. Teglo, 90, of Bethel Park, formerly Sharpsville, passed away December 29, 2020, in Mercy Hospital Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Paul was born November 21, 1930, to Margaret (Sike) and Joseph Teglo in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

He graduated from Sharpsville High School and attended Penn State where he received his real estate license.

Paul was a veteran who served in the U.S. Army.

He established Teglo Real Estate and worked as a real estate broker for over 35 years.

He married his wife, the late Nell (Mudrak) Teglo, who preceded him in death.

He was a member of Hickory Methodist Church. Paul was past president of the local realtor board and also volunteered for Hickory Football Boosters.

He was an avid football fan and loved to paint impressionist.

Paul is survived by his daughter, Marcella S. (Matthew) Filipiak of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania; sons, Daniel (Lina) Teglo, Patrick Teglo both of St. Louis, Missouri; son, James Teglo of El Paso, Texas; grandchildren, Jennifer Filipiak, Jamie (Andrew) Pfaff, Julie Filipiak, Brian Teglo, Amy (Todd) Wicks, Christine Teglo, Misty Teglo, Tanya Teglo, Mandy Teglo and Trisha Teglo.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Nell and son, Wade Teglo.

Due to the current pandemic, services will be held privately.

Burial will take place in Mt. Washington Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Cremation Service 124 W. Main St. Sharpsville, PA.