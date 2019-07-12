Paul E. Stewart, Sharon, PA – Obituary

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Paul E. Stewart, age 95, of Sharon passed away peacefully on Wednesday morning, July 10, 2019 in Sharon Regional Medical Center.

He was born in Sharpsville on March 1, 1924 the son of James and Mildred (Zedaker) Stewart and was a graduate of Sharon High School.

Paul served our country in the U.S. Army with the 701st Ordnance Company in Germany following the conclusion of World War II. He received his honorable discharge in March of 1947 having attained the rank of Technician Fifth Grade and received the World War II Victory Medal and the Army of Occupation Medal.

Paul returned home to Sharon where he married his sweetheart, the former Elizabeth “Betty” Ligette, on December 1, 1951. Together they would share more than 40 joyful years together.

He found work at the Sharon Steel Company where he retired as an inspector with 40 years of service.

Paul was a member of the Sandy Lake Lodge #573 of the I.O.O.F. and had served as treasurer and in other various capacities at the former Sharon Lodge. He also had served on the Board of Directors for Orchard Manor Nursing Home.

He will be deeply missed by his daughters, Paula (Mark) Ostheimer of Sharon and Lynn (Tom) Harrison of Cortland, Ohio; his six grandchildren, Holly (Chris) Bobby, Brad (Sara) Ostheimer, Scott (Ashley) Ostheimer, Amy Harrison, Katie (Corey) Fowler and Julie (Andrew) Austalosh; nine great-grandchildren, Cara, Lauren, Nick, Noah, Mara, Kaden, Natalie, Clara and Nora and by his sisters, Nancy Busch of Champion, Ohio and Donna Spadin of Maryland.

Paul was preceded in death by his wife, Betty, on January 18, 1981; his brother, Robert Stewart and his sister, Betty Costello.

A funeral service will be held on Monday evening, July 15 at 7:00 p.m. at the Sample-O’Donnell Funeral Home, 555 East State Street in Sharon with Rev. Christopher Bobby officiating.

Friends may visit with the family from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. prior to the start of the service at the funeral home on Monday, July 15.

Burial will be at America’s Cemetery.

If desired, contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to the donor’s favorite charity in Paul’s memory.

Please visit www.sampleodonnellfh.com to leave a memory or condolence to Paul’s family.

