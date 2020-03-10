Paul E. Ray, Farrell, PA

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Paul Ray will be held Friday, March 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Cedar Avenue Church of God. Rev. Charles W. Johnson Jr. Pastor.

Paul Eugene Ray Sr., 88, formerly a lifelong resident of Farrell, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at his residence in Waldorf, Maryland.

Paul was born to George Albert Ray and Amelia McKinney Ray on November 30, 1931 and was a graduate of Farrell High School.

He was a veteran of the Army and served in the Korean Conflict.

After returning from Korea, Paul married Patricia Ann Taylor. They were married for 38 years until her death in 1994.

Paul worked for and retired from Sharon Steel, where he was a heater and served as a representative in the AFL-CIO union.

Paul later married Mary Dubose Pretty in 1999 and they remained in Farrell until their recent relocation to Waldorf, Maryland, in May 2019.

Paul was a lifelong member of the Cedar Avenue Church of God in Sharon and had been an active member of the NAACP of Farrell.

Paul was known to love road trips, local exploration, good food and being a great story teller.

Paul is survived by his wife, Mary; his son, Paul Eugene Ray, Jr. of Hollywood, Florida; his daughter, Margo Lynn Ray of Gambrills, Maryland; daughter, Gwenyth Young (Anthony) of Waldorf, Maryland; a sister, Norma Green (Hilliard) of Glendale, Arizona; eight grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents and six siblings, George E. Ray, Margaret Ray Simons, Betty Ray Quinney, Audrey Elaine Ray, Amelia Ray Collins and Ira William Ray.

The family will receive friends Friday, March 13 from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church prior to the service.

Interment will be in Morefield Cemetery Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

