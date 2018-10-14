My Valley Tributes

Paul E. Pirone Obituary

Salem, Ohio - October 12, 2018

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Paul E. Pirone, 79, died at 9:12 p.m., Friday, October 12, 2018, at the Salem East Health Care Center following a lengthy illness.

Paul was born April 17, 1939, in Grafton, West Virginia, the son of the late Delbert A. and Georgia (Bartlett) Pirone.

Paul attended West Virginia Schools.

He was a foundry worker at Eljers in Salem for 35 years, retiring in 2001.

Paul was a member of Salem Bible Church, the National Rifleman’s Association and the North American Hunt Club.

Paul is survived by his wife of 55 years, Jacqueline (Sprowl) Pirone, whom he married November 17, 1962; two sons, Paul (Lori) Pirone of Clarkston, Michigan; Brian (Tami) Pirone of Poland; six grandchildren, Rob, Nicholaus, Hannah (Caleb), Emma, Abi, Brayden; one sister, Cindy (Richard) Hill of Leetonia; one foster sister, Ruthie Coulson and one stepbrother, Hayward Whitehair of Salem.

He was preceded in death by three sisters; one foster sister; one brother and one foster brother.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, October 16, 2018, at Salem Bible Church with Pastor Doug DeMar, officiating.

Calling hours will be Monday, October 15, 2018, from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Tuesday, October 116, 2018, from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m., prior to the service at the Church.

Burial will take place at Hope Cemetery.

Stark Memorial Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 408 9th Street S.W., Canton, OH 44707.

