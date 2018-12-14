Paul E. Mrofchak Obituary

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Paul E. Mrofchak, 87, passed away peacefully Tuesday evening, December 11, 2018, at Omni Manor in Youngstown.

Paul was born January 10, 1931, in Niles, a son of the late George and Anna Mrofchak and was a lifelong area resident.

Mr. Mrofchak worked for Ellwood Advertising and also owned and operated a barber shop on State Street in Girard. Paul also was a successful salesman in the Ohio/Pennsylvania area.

He was a veteran of the United States Air Force, serving during the Korean War.

Mr. Mrofchak was a member of St. Rose Church in Girard.

He greatly enjoyed woodworking, spending time with his family and hiking in Mill Creek Park. As a loving father, he would always take his children for ice cream after a long summer hike. He was an eternal optimist and very patient with the excitement and challenges of a big family.

Paul leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 67 years, Audrey Jane Augustine Mrofchak; six children, John Mrofchak or Syracuse, New York, Paul Mrofchak of Girard, Mary Ann Mozingo of Melbourne, Florida, Lorain Pipino of Canfield, Christopher Mrofchak of Weathersfield and James Mrofchak of Girard; 25 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren and two brothers, Steve and John Mrofchak.

Paul will be truly and sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Two daughters, Regina Nickles and infant Susan Mrofchak; a son, infant Joey Mrofchak and several brothers and sisters, preceded Mr. Mrofchak in death.

Family and friends may call from 3:00 - 6:00 p.m., Sunday, December 16, 2018, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 222 South State Street, Girard.

Funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m., Monday, December 17, 2018, at the funeral home and will continue with a Mass of Christian burial, which will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m at St. Rose Church, 48 East Main Street, Girard.

Please visit kinnickfuneralhome.com to send condolences online to Paul’s family.

