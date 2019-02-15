Paul E. Lester Obituary

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Paul E. Lester, 59, of Warren, passed away from end stage COPD in the presence of his loving family under the comforting care of hospice on Tuesday, February 12.

Mr. Lester was born August 10, 1959 in Warren the son of Virgil A. and Helen Holley Lester and was a resident of Warren most of his life.

Mr. Lester served in the United States Air Force during peace time. For his service to his country he was awarded the Air Force Training Ribbon and the Air Force Good Conduct Medal and was honorably discharged on July 7, 1986 with the rank of Sergeant.

Paul was a licensed master plumber and the owner of Affordable Plumbing Company in Warren for many years.

He is survived by his wife of 31 years, the former Michelle Kent and his daughter, the light of his life, Alexis Lester of Warren; his sons, Bryan Paul Lester of Houston, Texas and Chris (Ashley) Brown of Waynesboro, Pennsylvania and five grandchildren. Paul is also survived by his father-in-law and best friend, Robert Kent of Warren; his siblings, Danny (Sharyn) Lester of Warren, Karen Lester of Ranson, West Virginia, Ronald (Misty) Lester of Wamego, Kansas, Phil Lester of Elgin, South Carolina and Butch (Donna) Lester of Elgin, South Carolina.

Mr. Lester was preceded in death by his parents and by his eldest sister, Sharon Mackey.

Family will receive friends on Monday, February 18, 2019 from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. at Praise Assembly of God Church, 1004 N. Main Street, Niles, Ohio 44446.

A Memorial Service celebrating Paul’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, Febraury 18 in the church with Pastor Michael Zenn officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made in Paul’s name to the family to be dispersed to organizations as per Paul’s wishes.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road, NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200. Dedicated To Serving Your Loved Ones. Condolences may be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.

