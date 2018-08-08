My Valley Tributes

Paul D. McKay, Jr. Obituary

Austintown, Ohio - August 6, 2018

Posted: Aug 08, 2018 01:30 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 08, 2018 07:02 PM EDT

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Paul D. McKay, Jr., age 62, of Austintown passed away after a courageous and sudden battle with a rare cancer.

Born October 11, 1955 in Fort Benning, Georgia, he was the son of Paul D. and Eleanor McKay, Sr.

He was a 1974 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School; he also went on to attend YSU.

He worked at Youngstown Welding and Engineering; then he started his automotive career at Greenwood Nissan in Boardman and most recently worked at the Honda Store of Boardman.

He loved fishing and attending concerts; especially Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young; he attended several of their concerts and boasted of having a beer with David Crosby. His family was a great source of pride and he loved that he could walk both of his daughters down the aisle. He was known for his sense of humor and telling jokes, he was a “real comedian”.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of “132” years, Paulette; two daughters, Melissa (Ryan) Case and Molly (Kyle) Nothnagel; the apple of his eye, a granddaughter, Colette “CoCo” Case; his mother, Eleanor; sister-in-law, Pam (John) Percy; brothers, Mark (Martha) McKay and Gene (Janet) McKay; best friend, Corky Allison; his four-legged companion, Karma; as well as a nephew, several nieces and a host of friends in the automotive industry (and you know who you are)!

He was preceded in death by his father; as well as his in-laws, Paul and Pauline.

Friends will be received at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, on Friday, August 10 from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, August 11, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Columba Cathedral, 159 W. Rayen Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44503.

The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to: the staff of UH Hospital; Seidman Cancer Center; Dr. David Bajor and his team; Drs. Haraf, Shah, Tang and Yeager; other nursing staff: Jamie, Carlos, Michelle, Colleen, Cara, Nick, GiGi, Berry, Twilla and Lauren; as well as the three special Angels: Molly, Aubrey and Deena, who went above and beyond and gave special care to Paul, you will never be forgotten. A special “thank-you” to Diann and Patricia of UH Hospice; as well as to Joseph, Katie and Echo for your support and prayers. In the words of “Chuck” himself, “Life goes on!”

