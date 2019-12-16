Paul D. Bunn, MD., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul D. Bunn, MD, a resident of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and formally of Youngstown, Ohio, died at home on December 13, 2019.

He was born in Lorain, Ohio, on June 15, 1940.

He graduated from DePaul University, Indiana and The Ohio State Medical School, specializing in Endocrinology in Ohio and South Carolina.

He held various teaching and chairman positions at Ohio State University, Northwestern Ohio University and Forum Health and served as Chief of Medicine at Forum Health in Youngstown, Ohio.

He was an avid golfer and long term member of the Dunes Club of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Hazel DeMarus Brattin and John William Bunn.

He is survived by his wife, Susan (Slife) Bunn; three daughters, Dr. Amanda (Dr. Matthew) Shall of Ft. Mill, South Carolina, Shannon (Joe) Kanduth of Toledo, Ohio and Katherine (Bunn) Masterson of New York, New York and six grandchildren. Extended family includes, Barbara (Dave) Shipley of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Janet (John) Niedzwicki of Bonita Springs, Florida and Dr. Harry (Leslie) Slife of Lubbock, Texas and several nieces and nephews. He will be sadly missed by his beloved dogs, Patches and Suri.

A memorial service is being planned at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the First Tee of Coastal Carolinas, P. O. Box 1820, Shallotte, NC 28459 and Grand Strand Humane Society, 3241 Mr. Joe White Ave., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.

