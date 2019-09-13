Patty Lue (Hutchison) Pennington, Hermitage, PA – Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Patty Lue Pennington, 89, of Hermitage, passed away peacefully following an extended illness on Thursday, September 12, 2019, in Sharon Regional Hospital.

Patty was born on February 5, 1930, to Walter and Eunice Pearl (Curtner) Hutchison in Sikeston, Missouri.

She was a high school graduate and a wonderfully caring homemaker.

In 1947, she married her husband, the late Robert Gerald Pennington, who passed away March 16, 2001.

She was a member of South Pymatuning Community Church, where she was always active in church activities. Most important to Patty was her church and spending time caring for her family.

Patty is survived by her daughter, Saundra “Sandy” Rowe of Transfer, Pennsylvania; sons, Gerald Robert Pennington of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, David Allen Pennington of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania and grandchildren, Brian (Amanda) Rowe, Brad Rowe, Jessica (Frank) Jones, Elizabeth (Jordan) Cataldi,and Makayla (Ben) Scelsi. Also surviving are 14 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by father, Walter Hutchison; mother, Eunice Pearl Hutchison; husband, Robert Gerald Pennington and she was the last of 13 children.

Friends may call Monday, September 16, 2019, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., at Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 124 Main Street, Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 16, 2019, at 6:00 p.m., in the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home, Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, with Pastor Dave Searle, officiating.

Burial will take place in the Transfer Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be sent to South Pymatuning Community Church, 3400 Tamarack Drive, Sharpsville, PA 16150.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.donaldsonmohney.com.