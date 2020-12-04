Patty J. VanHorn, Mineral Ridge, Ohio

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patty J. VanHorn, 78, passed away at 4:12 p.m. on Thursday December 3, 2020 at the St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown following a short illness.

She was born in Mineral Ridge, Ohio on October 11, 1942 the daughter of Carl and Alta (Clark) Heitman.

Patty retired in 1990 after working 20 years as the custodian at the McKinley Memorial Library.

She enjoyed traveling, camping, decorating for the holidays and going out to a restaurant for dinner.

Patty is survived by three sons, Wayne (Patricia) VanHorn, Sr. of Liberty Township, Allen VanHorn of Mineral Ridge and Michael (Deana) VanHorn, Sr. of Mineral Ridge; seven grandchildren, Wayne, Jr., Bryan, Patrick, Michael, Jr., Mason, Maddax and Marley; four great-grandchildren; siblings, Jo (Gary) Coupland of Niles, CMSGT Donald (Charlene) Heitman, retired United States Air Force, of Aurora, Colorado, Frances (Ed) McVickers of Ohltown, Arlene Johnson of Warren, Ray Heitman of Niles and Sherri Lamp of Howland as well as several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard E. VanHorn, whom she married on June 1, 1960 and who died on September 1, 2010; grandson, Kristopher VanHorn and brother, Clark Heitman.

Family and Friends may call from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. on Sunday December 6, 2020 at the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home.

The funeral will be at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday December 6, 2020 at the funeral home.

Burial will be in Kerr Cemetery.

Visit holetonyuhasz.com to share condolences with the family.