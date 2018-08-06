Patrick Richard Burniston Obituary

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HERMITAGE, PA (MyValleyTributes) - Patrick Richard Burniston passed away Sunday, August 5, 2018.

Patrick was born November 14, 1950.

He is survived by the love of his life, Debbie and his two sons, Jeff and Matt.

Arrangements are being handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, August 7 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.