Patrick Monahan, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Patrick Monahan, age 79, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at his residence.

He was born in December 30, 1940 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Harry J. and Rose C. (Brennan) Monahan.

Patrick served in the U.S. Army.

He worked as a census taker for the Census Bureau.

He liked reading and doing crossword puzzles and was a former member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

He is survived by a sister, Rosemary Wilcox of Kuna, Idaho; one niece and two nephews.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no visitation or services at this time.

Arrangements are being handled by the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon, PA 16146. On-line condolences may be offered by visiting stevensonfuneralhome.net.

