BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patrick Beconder, known to all as “Lynn,” of Boardman, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at Lee Memorial Hospital in Fort Myers, Florida, at the age of 80 after a brief illness.

He was born an April 28, 1941 in Girard, Ohio to the late Patrick and Betty Beconder.

He was a graduate of Girard High School Class of 1959.

Upon graduation, Lynn went to work as an operating engineer until his retirement.

Lynn will always be remembered for his ability to make everyone laugh with his witty sense of humor and funny stories. He loved antique cars, most notably his 1965 Ford Thunderbird and to go to car shows. Lynn would always listen to music, especially the oldies, which he enjoyed putting on tapes and CDs for all of his friends and family.

Lynn is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Carole (Delpha) Beconder, whom he married on January 11, 1964, as well as his children, Kelly (Brian) Sweeney of Boardman, Ohio and Darrin (Barb) Beconder of Columbiana, Ohio. His greatest joy in life were his five grandchildren, Amanda, Ryan and Eric Sweeney, of Boardman, Ohio and Gianna (Zachary) Struharik and Nya Beconder, of Columbiana, Ohio and his two great-grandsons, Jonah and Zadok Struharik.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Toni Smith.

A memorial service to honor Lynn will be held at St. Charles Church in Boardman on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at 10:00 a.m..