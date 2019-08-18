Patrick Joseph Ungaro, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patrick Joseph Ungaro, passed away peacefully at his home with his family at his side, on the morning of Saturday, August 17, 2019.

Patrick was born March 3, 1941, in Youngstown, to Victor and Mary (Mast) Ungaro and grew up in the Smokey Hollow section of Youngstown.

He graduated from The Rayen School in 1959 and attended Youngstown College, where he played football and eventually earned a bachelor’s degree in education. He received his master’s degree in counseling, administration and superintendent certification from Westminster College and served in the U.S. Army during the Berlin Crisis.

Pat began his professional career in 1965 as a teacher and school counselor at The Rayen School where he would also begin coaching football and track and field. Pat was eventually named the Head Football Coach at Rayen, leading some of the most successful teams in Rayen history. He then left Rayen and coaching to become the Assistant Principle at South High School until 1984. It was during these years spent in education that Pat had the most pleasure and reward, helping countless kids from Youngstown reach their potential and go on to become productive people. Many of his former students still approach his family crediting his calm, compassionate demeanor, firm discipline and most of all his genuine care for them as people as credit for their success to this day.

Pat ran for Youngstown City Council in 1976 at the urging and support of his wife to make a difference in the Third Ward. He was elected and eventually became Council President the following year, serving in that capacity until 1982. In 1983, Pat ran for Mayor of Youngstown, during turbulent times and won the first of five terms, serving as mayor for 14 years. He often credited his win to walking door to door every day during the election in the city; always remembering the number of great people he had the opportunity to meet; people who would help him become elected and who he would eventually serve with humility and integrity. He often said that hard work, perseverance and being honest in your dealing with people will always pay off. This working-class ethos carried him to three additional terms as mayor, where he eventually retired 1997, serving as the longest tenured mayor in the history of the city.

Pat attempted retirement unsuccessfully and eventually returned to education, serving as the Assistant Principal at Youngstown City West Elementary in 2001. In 2002, he was approached by Liberty Township to become the Township Administrator where he served until June of this year. Pat made many friends in Liberty Township and Trumbull County and was always grateful for the opportunity to serve Liberty until his final days.

Pat was a loving husband, father and grandfather who cherished his family and enjoyed many fun vacations to Ocean City, Maryland for 40 years.

Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, August 21 from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. at St. Edward Church, 240 Tod Lane, Youngstown, OH 44505.

There will be additional visiting hours held at the church on Thursday, August 22 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon followed by a funeral service at 12:00 Noon with Rev. Msgr. Robert J. Siffrin, officiating.

Interment will be held at Lake Park Cemetery, 1459 East Midlothian Boulevard, Youngstown, OH 44502.

Funeral arrangements handled by Rossi Bros & Lellio Funeral Home.

