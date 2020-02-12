Patrick Irving “Boogum” White, Jr., Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patrick Irving “Boogum” White, Jr., of 2734 Duke Street, S.E., Warren, Ohio, departed this life Friday, February 7, 2020 at 5:43 p.m. at Trumbull Memorial Regional Hospital.

He was born November 5, 1987 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Patrick Irving White Sr. and Katrina C. Burgess.

Mr. White was a self-employed Contractor for seven years, working in construction.

He was a 2006 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School, where he played Quarter Back on the football team.

He attended Alfred State University, transferring to Youngstown State University playing on the football team as a Wide Receiver, receiving a Degree in Sports Management.

He enjoyed sports, being around family and helping others.

He leaves to mourn his father, Patrick I. White Sr. of Warren; mother, Ms. Katrina C. Burgess of Warren; five brothers, Clarence White, Joshua Burgess, Timothy White, David White and Kenny Berch all of Warren; three sisters, Ms. Kristina Burgess, Ms. Patrina Burgess and Ms. Asia White all of Warren; great grandmother, Ms. Christine D. Smith of Warren; two aunts, Ms. Amber Jones and Ms. Rebecca Burgess of Warren; six uncles, Jeff White, Frank White, David White, Omar White, Frederick Williamson and Darren Warfield all of Warren and a host of family and friends.

He was preceded in death by two grandmothers, Alice Burgess and Louise White; three aunts, Sonja Burgess, Cathy Williams and Elizabeth Cotton; two uncles, Amos Cotton and Sidney Wesson and one cousin, Ramone White.

A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, February 16, 2020 from 12 Noon – 1:00 p.m. at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel.

Family will receive friends at 1151 Woodbine Avenue, S.E., Warren 44484.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.