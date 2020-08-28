Patrick E. Wilcox, Cochranton, PA

COCHRANTON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Patrick E. Wilcox, Cochranton (Fairfield Township) passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home, early Friday morning, August 28, 2020. He was 77.

He was born in Geneva, Pennsylvania on October 24, 1942 a son of Clifford and Doris I. (Wescott) Wilcox.

On March 4, 1972 he married the former Geneva Stockner, who survives.

He had served with the U.S. Army, as an operating engineer while stationed in Germany.

He had been employed by Hafer Trucking and he also owned and operated Wilcox Auto Wrecking for many years.

Pat, was a member of the American Legion and the NRA.

He enjoyed racing stock cars through the years at the Mercer and Tri City Racetracks. He also enjoyed participating in local car shows.

In addition to his wife of 48 years, Geneva; he is survived by two sons, Keith (Pat) Wilcox of Knoxville, Tennessee and Clifford Wilcox of Cochranton; three daughters, Genevieve McCartney of Cochranton, Laura (Tim) Popp of Cochranton and Nancy (Ike) Vorisek; a brother, Michael (Nancy) Wilcox of Shiatook, Oklahoma; 15 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, James G. Wilcox and a son, Albert Hays.

Family and friends may call on Monday, August 31, 2020 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Robert L. Snyder Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 3223 Perry Hwy., Sheakleyville. Private family services will follow with Military Honors to be accorded by Greenville American Legion Post # 140.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.snyderfh.com.

