Patricia White Morris Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia White Morris, 79, of 871 Fourth Street SW, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at the University Hospitals Cleveland.

She was born October 17, 1939 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Alonzo White and Virginia Primus, residing in the area for 76 years.

Ms. Morris was employed with Delphi Packard Electric for 19 years as an assembler, before retiring in 1976.

She was a 1957 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

She was a member of House of God, where she was an evangelist, a missionary and enjoyed gardening and cooking.

She married Lawrence Morris in 1965, he died in 1978.

She leaves to mourn two sons, Darrell E. Bryant and David C. Morris both of Warren; stepdaughter, Ms. Phyllis Harris of Columbus; one brother, Alonzo White, Jr. of Los Angeles, California; 13 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and a host of family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter; one sister, Carol Jean White and one stepdaughter, Ms. Sharon Grayer.

Private Services were held Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel.

Burial took place at Oakwood Cemetery.

