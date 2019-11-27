Patricia W. Scherer, Howland, Ohio

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia W. Scherer, 78, of Howland, Ohio, passed away Monday, November 25, 2019, at 8:59 p.m. in the intensive care unit of Mercy Health St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

She was born April 7, 1941, in Scranton, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Edward and Irene Knapik Hart and was raised by her aunt and uncle Frank and Josephine Butash in Hempstead, New York and resided with them for 18 years.

She graduated from Homestead High School in Hempstead, Long Island.

Pat received her license as a practical nurse in 1960 after graduating from Mercy Hospital School of Practical Nursing in Rockville Center, Long Island and was employed by Mercy Hospital in Scranton. She became a mobile insurance examiner for several paramedical companies doing insurance medical exams. She was employed as a medical examiner for 42 years. She also was the owner and manager of Scherer Examinations, Incorporated for a number of years.

Pat was a member of Niles Christian Assembly Church in Niles and belonged to sobriety.

She was a die hard Yankee fan and was a very generous and loving person with her best friends, Pat Hur and Sandra Johnson.

She volunteered for Guardian Angels and Menagerie

She is survived by her daughter, Debra (Ken) Koehler of Champion and a son, Joseph Filip of Lowell, Massachusetts. She is also survived by her four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews and by her ex-husband and friend Bob Glaze.

Besides her parents, Pat was preceded in death by two husbands, Joseph Filip and William Scherer; a son, Timothy Filip who passed in 2001; two brothers, Edward and Gerald Hart and a sister Jean Reha.

Calling hours will take place on Saturday, November 30, 2019, from 9:00 – 10:50 a.m. in the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.

A Funeral service will take place on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home, with Pastor Aaron Newell, officiating.

Burial will follow in Pineview Memorial Park in Warren.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions take the form of donations in Pat’s name to Niles Christian Assembly Church, 672 North Road SE, Niles, OH 44446 or to the Animal Welfare League.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road, NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200.

