Patricia Shubert, Williamsfield, Ohio

WILLIAMSFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Shubert, 76, of Williamsfield, passed peacefully on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at 1:16 p.m., in the comfort of her home under the comforting care of hospice.

She was born June 15, 1943, in Buckhannon, West Virginia the daughter of the late Luther Ray and Nora May Cutright Tenney.

Patricia retired from Packard Electric and was a member of the Williamsfield Congregational Church.

Fond memories of Patricia will be cherished by two daughters, Dolly Kalogeras of Warren and Tammy Siekkinen of Williamsfield; a son, David (Jerri) Shubert of Deltona, Florida; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David Shubert; a son, Billy T. Kalogeras; brothers, Don, Lester and Marley Tenney and by sisters, Virginia Hughes and Bonnie Payne.

A caring cremation will take place and no services will take place.

The family requests that memorial contributions take the form of donations in Patricia’s name to Williamsfield Congregational Church, 4824 US 322, Williamsfield, OH 44093.

