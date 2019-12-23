Patricia (Sholea) McLaughlin, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia McLaughlin, 97, made her journey at 4:20 p.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Allay Senior Care.

Born May 15, 1922 in Lisbon, she was a daughter of the late John G. and Mary (Muntean) Sholea.

Pat worked as a bookkeeper for G&W Mining in Lisbon, Northwest Area Court in Salem and at Standard Oil.

Survivors include her children, Larry (Sandra) McLaughlin of Lisbon and David McLaughlin of Columbus; grandchildren, Michele (William) Parks of Salem, Melissa (James) Campbell of Lisbon, Brynn (Javier) Verdaguer of Boynton Beach, Florida and Tyler McLaughlin of Massillon; 12 great-grandchildren, Allie, Jerran, Josh, Ciara, Edward, Autumn, Oscar, Charlie, Kainen, Milo, Lennon and Rylan and four great-great-grandchildren, Aubrie, Ella, Lane and Ava.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene, December 24, 2008 as well as her son, Rick; three brothers, Charles Sholea, Trayon Calugar and John Calugar and her sister, Ann Reynolds.

Pat was a member of the Holy Trinity Episcopal Church and its Altar Guild for more than 30 years, at the Rebekah Lodge, serving as Past Noble Grand, the F.A. Club and served as treasurer of the church for many years and for Episcopal Church Women.

She was a life member of the Salem Elks Auxiliary and enjoyed gardening and knitting. For many years she baked and delivered Christmas cookies to area businesses. She will be remembered for being a nana to not only to her grandchildren, but also their friends.

Calling hours are from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at the Weber Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019 at the Holy Trinity Episcopal Church officiated by the Reverend Harry Fox, PhD.

Burial will follow at Lisbon Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Crossroads Hospice, 3742 Boettler Drive, Suite E in Green, Ohio 44685-6227 or to the church, 301 East Lincoln Way in Lisbon, Ohio 44432.

The family extends special thanks to Allay Senior Care and Crossroads Hospice of North East Ohio.

