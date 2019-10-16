Patricia Richburg-Chilton, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Richburg-Chilton, 70, of Cleveland and formerly of Warren entered into eternal rest Thursday, October 10, 2019 at the Louis Stokes VA Hospital in Cleveland.

She was born March 5, 1949 in Warren, the daughter of John and Gloria (Barnes) Scrivens and had lived in Cleveland the past 20 years.

A graduate of Warren Western Reserve High School, Patricia proudly served her country in the U.S. Army.

She worked for the Veterans Administration in clerical and accounting and enjoyed shopping, travel, dolphins and watching “Law & Order” on television. Most of all, she loved all her family and especially watching her grandchildren grow up.

Precious memories of Patricia live on with her mother, Gloria Scrivens of Warren; two children, Alonzo M. Scrivens (Tamara) of Warren and Novella N. Carr (Greg) of Cleveland; six grandchildren, Keith Holley, Dominique Scrivens, Khiry Taylor, D’Lon Scrivens, Taalis Carr and Taalia Carr; five great-grandchildren; two sisters, Delphine Green of Lorain and Sandy Coleman (Randy) of Warren; three brothers, Jacob Rice of West Bloomfield, Michigan, Demetrie Rice of Lathonia, Georgia and Kevin Scrivens of Warrensville, Georgia and a host of nieces, nephews and their families.

Preceding her in death are her father; three sisters, Ellen Wade, Cynthia Brown and Lisa Jennings and two brothers, John Scrivens and Darrell Gamble.

Services are 3:00 p.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Staton-Borowski Funeral Home. Friends may call 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home prior to services.

Services are 3:00 p.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Staton-Borowski Funeral Home. Friends may call 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home prior to services.


