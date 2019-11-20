Patricia R. Calvin, W. Salem Township, PA

W. SALEM TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia R. Calvin, age 87, formerly of W. Salem Township., passed away Tuesday morning, November 19, 2019 in the Grove at Greenville.

She was born in Wheatland, Pennsylvania on March 17, 1932 to John and Pearl (Rager) Fennell.

She attended Farrell High School and was a homemaker.

Pat was of the Protestant faith and was a past member of the Women of the Moose #276.

On June 18, 1948 she married William J. Calvin, Sr., he passed away in 1989.

Pat is survived by two daughters, Paula Coyle of Fredonia and Susan McClain and her husband, Clifford, of Hermitage; two sons, William J. Calvin, Jr. and his wife, Janet, of Jamestown and Ralph C. Calvin and his wife, Nora, of Greenville and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a son, Joseph Calvin and several brothers and sisters.

As per her request there will be no services.

Burial will be private in Good Hope Cemetery, W. Salem Township.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main Street, Greenville, PA.