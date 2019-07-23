Patricia P. Blatt, Greenville, PA – Obituary

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia P. Blatt, age 81, of Vine Avenue, Hempfield Township., Greenville, passed away Sunday morning, July 21, 2019 in the Emergency Room of UPMC Shenango Valley, after a brief illness.



She was born in Randolph, New York on July 8, 1938 to George and Lucy (Dow) Boyer.

Pat was a graduate of Randolph Central High School, received her certification as an LPN from Miller-Filmore School of Nursing and her RN from Penn State University.



She was employed as an RN for 35 years at Greenville Regional Hospital, and was then employed for ten years as a school nurse at St. Michael’s School and Greenville Area School District.

Pat was a member of St. Michael Roman Catholic School, where she sang in the choir and volunteered in the rectory. She also served as a volunteer at the Good Shepherd Center.

Pat enjoyed cooking, reading and most importantly, spending time with her family.



On March 3, 1962 she married William H. Blatt, Sr., he survives. Also survivng are four sons, Dr. William H. Blatt, Jr. and his wife, Nancy, of Newington, New Hampshire, Timothy Blatt and his wife, Beth, of Cody, Wyoming, Christopher Blatt and his wife, Natalie, of Greenville and Andrew Blatt and his wife, Val, of Eighty-Four, Pennsylvania and 12 grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Jane Arrance and two brothers, George Boyer and Bud Boyer.



Memorial contributions may be made to St. Michael School Endowment Fund, 85 N. High Street, Greenville, PA 16125.

Calling hours will be held Thursday, July 25, 2019, 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main Street, Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, July 26, 2019, 10:30 a.m., at St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, 85 N. High Street, Greenville, Pennsylvania, Rev. John Miller and Rev. V. David Foradori, as con-celebrants