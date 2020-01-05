Patricia McCarthy-Kuhn, Vienna, Ohio

VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia McCarthy-Kuhn died tragically in a fire at her home in Vienna, Ohio on December 16, 2019 at the age of 66.

Patricia is survived by her sister, Jennie Lynn McCarthy of Fort Worth, Texas; her sons, Geoffrey Kinnison of Flagstaff, Arizona and Gregory Kinnison of Vienna, Ohio; her granddaughter, Jourdan Kinnison; grandson, Tyler Gossman and great-grandchildren, Jouvenet and Joulivet Kinnison all of Flagstaff, Arizona.

Patricia was born on September 12, 1953 in Warren, Ohio to Robert Charles McCarthy and Virginia Gordon McCarthy, both of whom preceded her in death along with her brothers, Robert (Buster) McCarthy and Dennis (Dennie) McCarthy.

Friends and family may call on Friday, January 10, 2020 at from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Vienna Presbyterian Church, 4295 Warren Sharon Road in Vienna.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the church.

In lieu of flowers, monetary donations may be made to the Vienna Fire Department or the Vienna Presbyterian Church.