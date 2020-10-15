Patricia May (Strechansky) Johnson, Sharpsville, PA

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia May (Strechansky) Johnson, 51, of Sharpsville, passed away unexpectedly October 14, 2020 in her home.



Patty was born on January 21st, 1969 to Paul J. and Penny S. (Adkins) Strechansky in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

She graduated from Hickory High School.

Patricia worked in the factory for Daffin’s Candies.



She was of the Catholic Faith.

Patty enjoyed attending concerts and following her favorite musical group H.I.M. She also enjoyed scrapbooking, creating crafts, and traveling to casinos. Most important to her was spending time with her family.



Patricia is survived by her daughter, Katelynne Johnson, son, David Paul Johnson, grandson, Kyle David Hawk, granddaughter, Ella Mae Johnson, parents, Paul J. and Penny S. Strechansky, sister, Jeralynne Barber, brother, Michael Paul Strechansky. Also surviving are nieces and nephew, Shelby, Kelsey, Joey, great nephew, Ashton, and cousins.



She was preceded in death by her grandparents.



Friends may call Monday October 19, 2020 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home 124 W. Main St. Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.



The family will share words of farewell Monday October 19, 2020 at 7:45 p.m.



Arrangements entrusted to the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Cremation Service

More stories from WKBN.com: