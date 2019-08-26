Patricia M. Meiroff, Boardman, Ohio – Obituary

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia M. Meiroff, 78, passed away on Wednesday evening, August 21, 2019 at her residence.

Patricia was born August 30, 1940 in Youngstown, the daughter of Eli and Grace Philips.

She worked as a dispatcher for the Boardman Police Department for 20 years.

Patricia was an active member of Christian Life Center in Canfield.

Patricia will be remembered lovingly by her three children, Karren Flory of Charleston, South Carolina, Robert Meiroff of Minerva and Katy Fonner of Boardman; six grandchildren, Ryan Meiroff, Kevin Mieroff, Erica Pontius, Joseph Meiroff, Julie Furtaw and Jessica Koch and six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 29 at Christian Life Center, 6101 S. Raccoon Road in Canfield.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Brothers & Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

Family and friends may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com to send condolences to Patricia’s family.