Patricia M. Johnson, Harrisville, PA

HARRISVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia M. (Knapp) Johnson, age 69, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Autumn Grove in Harrisville, Pennsylvania.

Patricia was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania on December 14, 1950. The daughter of Thomas Knapp and Mary J.( Davidson) Blews.

She worked as a self-employed home healthcare aid and in her spare time she liked to read.

Patricia is survived by her mother, Mary J. (Davidson) Blews of Sharpsville; a daughter, Tina Chambers of Panama City, Florida; a son, Chris Frye of Sharpsville; a sister, Margaret Stowe of Hermitage and two grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her father, Thomas Knapp, and a sister, Mary Smith.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at New Virginia United Methodist Church, 1100 Keel Ridge Road, Hermitage, PA, with the Rev. Mark Goswick officiating.

Arrangements are being handled by the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 East State Street, Sharon.

