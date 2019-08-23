Patricia M. Ellwood, Niles, Ohio – Obituary

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia M. Ellwood, 80, reunited with the love of her life, Ron, on Thursday morning, August 22, 2019, when she passed from this life peacefully at her home.

She was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on January 29, 1939, the daughter of John and Margaret (Anderson) Vogel.

She was a graduate of Carnegie Tech in Pittsburgh with a degree in business.

Patricia and her husband, Ron, were the owners of Ellwood Advertising in Howland for many years. She was also a nurse’s aid at the Shepherd of the Valley in Niles.

She was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish.

She enjoyed watching Days of Our Lives, religiously and she was an avid reader. Patricia especially cherished the time spent with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Patricia is survived by three children, Jamie Ellwood (Michael Kiktavy) of Niles, Ronald “Frankie” Ellwood (Lorine) of Las Vegas, Nevada, Jonna D’Amicone of Wadsworth. She has six grandchildren, Bruce “Virgil,” Caroline, Hannah, Teresa “Tess,” Jonathan and Joshua. In addition, she has three great-grandchildren, Cameron, Chloe and Liam. She is also survived by a sister, Georgia (Volker) Heigelmann and brothers, John (Donna) Vogel and Brian (Donna) Vogel. In addition, she is survived by dearest family friend, Ned “Mr. Black” Pritchard.

Patricia has been reunited with her parents, in-laws and her beloved life partner and husband, Ron, whom she married on April 23, 1960.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, St. James Church Worship Site in Warren, on Monday, August 26, 2019. Reverend Frantisek Katrinak will be the celebrant.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date.

A “Celebration of Her Life Party” will immediately follow the funeral Mass on Monday at Vernon’s Cafe in Niles.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Angels for Animals in Canfield angelsforanimals.org.

Arrangements by Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home, Niles. Visit holetonyuhasz.com to share condolences with the family.