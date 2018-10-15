Watch Live: 27 First News

Patricia Lucille Wright Wagner Obituary

Liberty Township, Ohio - October 14, 2018

Oct 15, 2018

Updated: Oct 15, 2018 03:48 PM EDT

LBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Patricia (Patti) Lucille Wright Wagner passed away on Sunday, October 14, 2018 at Windsor House in Liberty. 

She was born  on Tuesday, July 28, 1942  in Youngstown, Ohio to Raymond Ford Wright and Elsie Marie (Long) Wright Burrows. 

Patti was a graduate of Hubbard High School.

On November 20, 1965 she married John Joseph Wagner and they shared many years together until his death on October 11, 2016. They were lifetime residents of Masury.

Patti worked in sales for many years at Copyland in Hermitage, Pennsylvania and Deblin County Crafts, retiring in 2000. 

Patricia was also a Girl Scout leader for troop 368 and long time member of St. Thomas the Apostle church. 

Patti’s joys in life were her family and friends. She devoted her life to taking care of others and putting their needs before her own. She touched many lives throughout her life. She had a smile that lit up a room and was always ready to listen whenever someone needed guidance. She had many loves in her life; her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandbabies were her world. Patti was a die hard Steelers fan and enjoyed reading and watching movies. Playing cards and going to the casino with her girls was her passion! To say we were blessed is an understatement. She will be missed beyond words and loved beyond measure. Until we meet again! Forever and always!

Patti leaves behind to cherish her memory daughters, Debra (Mark) DeSabato, Linda (James) Bridge and Ami (Greg) Curtin; one brother, Ronald (Nancy) Wright and grandchildren, David (Lindsay) Logan, Mark L. DeSabato, Jr., Joshua A. Bridge, Amanda (Michael) Friend, Ashley (Phillip) Clark, Bradley J. Bridge and Andrew J. Curtin. Also surviving are her great-grandchildren, Willow M. Logan and Konner E. Clark.

She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents and one brother, Gerald D. Wright.

Calling hours will be Wednesday, October 17, 2018 from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. with services to follow directly after at Crown Hill Burial Park Chapel Mausoleum in Vienna, Ohio. 

Arrangements have been entrusted to Selby—T. J. Fox Funeral Home in Vienna, Ohio. 

Interment will take place at Crown Hill Burial Park Vienna, Ohio.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, October 16 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.

