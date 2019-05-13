Patricia Louise Reichart Obituary

HERMITAGE, PA (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Louise Reichart, formerly of South Pymatuning Township, passed away peacefully at 6:10 p.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2019, in St. John XXIII Home, Hermitage, where she was a resident for the past three years. She was 94.

Mrs. Reichart was born July 27, 1924, in Zanesville, Ohio, a daughter of the late John L. and Bernice (Allwood) Escover.

She attended St. Nicholas High School, Zanesville and was a 1942 graduate of Brookfield High School.

Louise was employed by Bell Telephone Company as a long distance operator prior to her marriage and during WWII.

A homemaker, she was an active member of the former Church of the Sacred Heart, Sharon, where she was a past president of the Mother’s Club.

She was also a past president of the Sharpsville Blue Darlings girl’s basketball team and a member of the Reynolds VFW Auxiliary.

Her husband, Frank J. Reichart, whom she married June 9, 1947, passed away March 20, 2001.

She is survived by eight children, Patricia L. Clark of Transfer; twins, Rita M. McCaffrey f New Castle, Pennsylvania and Ruth A. Varcholik of Hermitage, Monica L. Lauer and her husband, Thomas, of Butler, John A. Reichart and his wife, Mary, of Hermitage, Daniel M. Reichart and his wife, April, of Florence, Alabama, Robert G. Reichart, of Linesville and Thomas E. Reichart and his fiancée, Cindy Zedaker, of Hermitage; a daughter-in-law, Valerie Reichart of Sharpsville; 20 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren. She also leaves three sisters, Margaret Bartolin and her husband, Harry, of Florida and Bernice Stillings and Rita Motter, both of California.

Besides her parents and husband, Louise was preceded in death by a son, Michael F. Reichart; her twin sister, Lorraine Davis; an infant brother, John Patrick Escover and two sons-in-law, Shawn McCaffrey and Alan Varcholik.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Sharon Regional Hospice and Palliative Care, 1955 Shenango Valley Freeway, Hermitage, PA 16148.

Calling hours will be from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 15 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

Private service will be held on Thursday, May 16.

Interment will be held at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Hermitage.