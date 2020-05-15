Patricia L. Purdum, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) Patricia L. Purdum, 93, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020, at Columbia Cottage, Wyomissing, Pennsylvania.

She was the wife of Clarence W. Purdum Jr. who passed away in 2016.

Born in Massillon, Ohio on April 30, 1927, she was the daughter of Orrin A. and Hazel Buchanan Lecky.

Patricia is survived by her daughter, Sarah P. (Steve) Ehrlich of Sinking Spring, Pennsylvania; granddaughter, Brittney of Sinking Spring; granddaughter, Laurel Kauffman (Matt) of Madison, Ohio and two great grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her son, Charles Edward.

Memorial services will be private at the convenience of the family.

Interment will be in Niles City Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home, 611 Robbins Avenue, Niles, Ohio. Visit www.hollowaywilliamsfuneralhome.com to send condolences to the Purdum family.