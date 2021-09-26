Patricia L. Novello, Liberty, Ohio

LIBERTY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – There will be a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated by Fr. Michael Swierz on Wednesday, September 29, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Youngstown for Patricia L. Novello, 69, who passed away Thursday, September 23, at home.

Patricia was born March 7, 1952, in Youngstown. She was the daughter of Frank and Concelia Giannini Novello and was a lifelong Liberty Township resident.

She was a member of St. Anthony Church, a graduate of St. Anthony School in 1966 and a graduate of Ursuline High School, Class of 1970.

Pattie was a graduate of Lewis, Weinberger and Hill School of Cosmetology and was a licensed managing cosmetologist. She became a close friend to many customers who appreciated her outstanding hairstyling skills.

In her spare time, she enjoyed cooking and baking. Her Italian specialties, beautifully decorated cakes and delicious cookies were treasured by family and friends.

Pattie enjoyed traveling to England, Italy, France, Ireland, Spain, Morocco, Austria, Switzerland, Germany, Holland, Denmark, Australia and Canada. She cruised on the Mississippi River, to the Bahamas (twice), to Bermuda, on the St. Lawrence River and on the Rhine River. She made frequent trips to New York City and to Atlantic City and she made journeys to casinos everywhere in the United States. Additional sightseeing trips were made to Texas, Nevada, Hawaii, Florida, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Indiana, California, Maryland, Minnesota, Louisiana, Mississippi, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, South Carolina and Michigan.

Pattie leaves to cherish her memory her brother, Daniel J. Novello and sister, Doris J. Novello, both of Liberty; a niece, Natalie (Larry) Trott; a nephew, Daniel F. Novello; two great-nephews, Dr. Gage (Dr. Sudipa) Trott and Lucas Trott, J.D. (fiancée, Alexandra Mazzeo); an uncle, John J. Giannini, Jr.; aunts, Carol Giannini and Gigi Giannini, her Godchild, Janine Silverman and many cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, John Anthony Novello; her grandparents, John and Teodora Policelli Giannini and Daniel and Pasqualine Naples Novello, as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Friends may call Tuesday, September 28 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Wednesday, September 29 from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at the Schiavone Funeral Home. All guests are requested to wear masks and observe social distancing.

A television tribute will air Monday, September 27 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.