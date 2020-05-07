Patricia K. Jagiella, Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia K. Jagiella, 85, a resident of Countryside at Elmwood, Hubbard, Ohio, formerly of Newton Falls, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020 at 7:45 a.m. at Caprice Health Care Center in North Lima.

She was born August 29, 1934 in Tulsa, Oklahoma the daughter of the late James and Edna Heckathorn Kistler Stairs.

A 1952 graduate of Newton Falls High School, Patricia was a tax preparer for over 29 years retiring in 2003.

She was a member of Pleasant Valley Church in Liberty Township.

Fond memories of Patricia will forever be remembered by her children, Richard (Dianna) Skidmore of Ladson, South Carolina and Jo (Kenneth) Harlan of Portersville, Pennsylvania; by five grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Jagiella, whom she married on December 20, 1964 and by two sisters, Helen Kistler and Virginia Fleming.

In keeping with her wishes, there will be no calling hours and a caring cremation will take place.

Internment will take place in Newton Falls Cemetery.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Countryside at Elmwood and Caprice Healthcare Center for their kind and compassionate care.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, 330-394-6200. Condolences may be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.