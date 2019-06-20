Patricia Jean Price Obituary

ENON VALLEY, PA (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Jean Price, 82, of Enon Valley, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, at her home on Wednesday evening, June 19 2019.

She was born in Ellwood City on January 28 1937 to the late Theodore and Leona Francis Lindsay.

Jean graduated from Lincoln High School in Ellwood City and enjoyed spending time with her family outdoors and loved going camping in the mountains.



She is survived by her husband of 64 years, James C. Price; as well as, by five children, James K. (Toni) Price of Wampum, Roxanne (Dave) Dickton of Enon Valley, Mike (Gina) Price of New Castle, Pam (Brian) Mibuck and Tammy Price, all of Enon Valley. Fourteen grandchildren survive; as well as, numerous great-grandchildren and her beloved dog, Roogie. Jean was a loving, kind soul that loved her family dearly.

The last of her family, she was preceded in death by four brothers and one sister, Theodore, Michael, John and Raymond Lindsay and Gladys Lindsay Robinson.

Friends will be received from 11:00 a.m. until service time at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 22 2019 in the Turner Funeral Home, 500 Sixth Street, Ellwood City, with Pastor David Sutton, officiating.



Burial will be in the Reformed Presbyterian Cemetery, New Galilee.

Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimers Association, Greater Pennsylvania Chapter, 1100 Liberty Avenue, Suite E201, Pittsburgh PA 15222.

