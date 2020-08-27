Patricia J. Fuchs, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia J. Fuchs, age 72, of Leech Road, Sugar Grove Township, Greenville, passed away Tuesday morning, August 25, 2020 in Sharon Regional Medical Center.

She was born in Greenville on January 12, 1948 to William and Jane (Paden) Larimer.

Patty was a 1966 graduate of Greenville High School and had been employed for 20 years as an assistant in the Anesthesia Department of Horizon Hospital, Greenville.

She was also a youth adviser and show secretary for over 30 years with the Western PA Quarter Horse Association, setting up 26 shows yearly.

Patty was a member of St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, Greenville, where she volunteered in the rectory.

She had been an active parent with Greenville Midget Football, St. Michael School and Kennedy Christian High School.

On February 10, 1968, she married William C. Fuchs, he survives at home. Also surviving are a daughter, Tricia A. Utlak and her husband, Vince, of Greenville; a son, William J. Fuchs of Greenville; a sister, Debbie Walter and her husband, Rick, of Greenville; a brother, William Larimer and his wife, Debbie, of Hadley and three grandchildren, Makayla and Alana Utlak and Skylee Fuchs.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Calling hours will be held Friday, August 28, 2020, 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main Street, Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, August 29, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, 85 N. High Street, Greenville, Pennsylvania, Rev. Christian Barnes, Pastor, as celebrant.

CDC Guidelines will be observed and all in attendance are asks to wear masks.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Western Pennsylvania Quarter Horse Association, 3670 Harlansburg Road, New Castle, PA 16101.

