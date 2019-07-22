Patricia E Miller, Lordstown, Ohio – Obituary

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia E. Miller, 69, of Lordstown, passed away on Saturday, July 20,2019 at her residence.

Patty was a faithful servant of God. She will be welcomed into Heaven by Jesus with open arms.

She was born December 28, 1949 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Steve and Matilda (Lakatos) Farkas and lived in the Trumbull County area most of her life.



She married Robert D. Miller on September 14, 1974.

She was a homemaker who loved taking care of her family, reading her Bible daily, listening to the radio and taking road trips to local parks and to the corvette museum.



Surviving are her sons, Randall Miller of Lordstown and Ryan (Carol) Miller of Newton Falls; grandson, Gavin Higgins; sisters, Shirley and Marlene (Ed), also several nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert D. Miller; brother, Steve and sister, Arlene.



A family gathering and memorial service will be held at a later date at Lantz Cemetery in Reader, West Virginia.



Arrangements are entrusted to McFarland-Barbee Family Funeral Home, 271 North Park Avenue, Warren, OH 44481, 330-393-9621. Please visit www.McFarlandBarbeeCares.com to send condolences.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, July 23 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.