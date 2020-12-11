Patricia E. McDonald, North Lima, Ohio

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia E. McDonald, 75, died at 5:40 p.m. on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at the Ivy Woods Health Care Center following a long illness.

Patricia was born in Youngstown, Ohio on July 9, 1945 the daughter of Thomas and Marvina E. (Jones) McDonald and has lived in Trumbull and Mahoning Counties all her life.

She was a Niles McKinley High School graduate and attended ITT School for accounting.

For many years she worked at Goodwill Industries.



Patricia is survived by two sisters, Joann Haggerty of Raymore, Missouri and Marjorie Barber of Warren.



She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Thomas McDonald on February 17, 1999.



A private funeral service and burial were held at Kerr Cemetery.

Arrangements by Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home. Niles. Visit holetonyuhasz.com to share condolences.