Patricia Denise “Tweet” Miller, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Denise “Tweet” Miller, 51, of 992 Homewood Avenue, S.E., Warren, departed this life Saturday, April 18, 2020 at 11:28 p.m. at St. Joseph Medical Center, following a bout with cancer.

She was born October 29, 1968, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Jerry C. and Vernado Nicole Mitchell Miller.

She was a 1986 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and learned Sign Language in 2010.

She was employed with Consumer Support Services for 5 years as an Aide and also worked for Huntington National Bank as a Loan Officer.

She was a member of the ASL Congregation of the Jehovah Witness faith. She enjoyed fashion, shopping, music, dancing, swimming and traveling.

She leaves to mourn three brothers, Aaron Charles (Angela) Miller of Dallas, Texas, Christopher (Rukaiyah) Miller of Niles and Filbert Eugene Mitchell of Berlin, New Jersey; one sister, Ms. Gwendolyn Miller of Monroeville, Pennsylvania; two stepbrothers, Keith Hall of Ashtabula and Darryl Hall of Seattle, Washington; one stepsister, Darlene Willoughby of Youngstown; one sister-in-law, Ms. Rowceal “Princess” Miller of Warren and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her mother; one brother, Jerry Jerome “Box” Miller and one sister, Ms. Cynthia Mitchell.

Because of the COVID19 Crisis the family will hold a Memorial Service Monday, April 27, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. using ZOOM.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.